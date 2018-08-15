Veritex (VBTX) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Veritex earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.355293089644 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. 12,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,833. The company has a market capitalization of $737.55 million, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Veritex has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $33.08.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. Veritex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 6.53%. research analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $116,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.