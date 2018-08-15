Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $34,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 196.3% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,773,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,399,000 after acquiring an additional 195,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.97 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%. research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 5,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,955.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $319,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 996 shares of company stock worth $112,124 and have sold 578,463 shares worth $64,780,361. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

