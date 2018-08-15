VEON (VEON) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

VEON has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VEON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

VEON opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. VEON has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 2.37.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in VEON by 44.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 60,741,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $144,564,000 after buying an additional 18,748,194 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 61.2% in the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 36,267,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,317,000 after buying an additional 13,767,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,313,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 14,771.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,669,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 2,651,906 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

