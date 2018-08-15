Vedanta (VEDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.58

Shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 46809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vedanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.96.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 27.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants.

