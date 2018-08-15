VASCO Data Security International (VDSI) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.20

Headlines about VASCO Data Security International (NASDAQ:VDSI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VASCO Data Security International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.2967765342034 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VASCO Data Security International in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of VASCO Data Security International from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VASCO Data Security International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of VDSI remained flat at $$21.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. VASCO Data Security International has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

VASCO Data Security International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

