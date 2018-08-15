Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) is Managed Account Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $15,365,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 125,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 211.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 137,537 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.10. 1,070,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,405. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.02 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

