Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Holdings Reduced by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.9% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $147.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

