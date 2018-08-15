Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Holdings Decreased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $147.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.