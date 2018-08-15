Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 206,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,504,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 768,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,642,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,497,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,142,000 after buying an additional 283,223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $260.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $222.12 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

