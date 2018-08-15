Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Position Reduced by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16,638.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 1,410,082 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $116,322,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,995,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,471,000 after buying an additional 654,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,820.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,260,000 after buying an additional 455,960 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,272,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $161.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $131.25 and a twelve month high of $161.74.

