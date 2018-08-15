Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 0.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $25,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13,249.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 213,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.38. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,605. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $144.65.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.