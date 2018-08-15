Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Stake Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $171.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $144.38 and a 12 month high of $171.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

