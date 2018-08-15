Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stake Boosted by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 84,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 216,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

