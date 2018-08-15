Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,043,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,702 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,352,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,478,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,702 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,659.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,952 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,065,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,212 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

