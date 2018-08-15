Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) is Stellar Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.6% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $47.89.

