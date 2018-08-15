VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX) Holdings Increased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF comprises about 2.7% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the second quarter valued at $142,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 514.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 406.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52-week low of $960.00 and a 52-week high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.