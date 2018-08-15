Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 57,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 169,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

