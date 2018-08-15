Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 780 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $247.52 to $496.14 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $320.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.28.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $493.32 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.51 and a 12-month high of $495.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

