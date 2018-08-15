Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,970 Genuine Parts (GPC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,993,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,341,000 after buying an additional 38,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,707,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,122,000 after buying an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,195,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,251,000 after buying an additional 66,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,129,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,285,000 after buying an additional 1,675,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,486,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,518,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $50,145.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,438.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of GPC opened at $98.27 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

