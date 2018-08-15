Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,751 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $110,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $111,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.16 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.98.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

