Valvoline (VVV) Bonds Rise 0.5% During Trading

An issue of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) bonds rose 0.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 4.375% coupon and is set to mature on August 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $96.53. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Several research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Longbow Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valvoline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

VVV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 890,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.49 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 124.61% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $133,187.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 682.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,809,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,566,000 after buying an additional 5,067,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,463,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,079 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,330,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,624,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

