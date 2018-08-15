ValuEngine Upgrades Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Buy

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALTR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $39.66 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.95.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,075,420 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $35,951,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,106,420 shares of company stock worth $70,417,621. Corporate insiders own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

