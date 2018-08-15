ValuEngine Downgrades Kraton (KRA) to Hold

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

KRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kraton from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

KRA opened at $47.14 on Monday. Kraton has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kraton will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris H. Russell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $77,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,767.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 10,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $511,399.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,353 shares of company stock worth $1,105,629 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

