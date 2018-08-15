ValuEngine Downgrades BANCO BRADESCO/S (BBDO) to Strong Sell

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.83. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

