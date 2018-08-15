Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 26,893 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,124,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,893 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $154,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,934,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,905,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Thomaspartners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $159,172,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$30.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,750. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

