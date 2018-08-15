Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. 2,237 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

