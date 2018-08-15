Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 889 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.18. The stock had a trading volume of 87,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,149. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $99.37 and a 52 week high of $122.43.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

