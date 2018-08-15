Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.14% of Validus worth $61,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Validus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,362,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Validus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Validus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Validus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,720,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Validus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.
VR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Validus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Validus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.
NYSE:VR opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.
Validus Company Profile
Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.
