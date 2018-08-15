Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Valeant Pharmaceuticals worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 793,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 232.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 521,901 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 426,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 301,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

VRX opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.38. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

