Uranium Energy (UEC) Trading Down 5.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 1,265,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,138,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Uranium Energy from $4.10 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 165,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 83.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 203,397 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,501,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 40,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,531,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 196,992 shares during the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

