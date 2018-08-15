Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.10

News articles about Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 49.8891507716693 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of UVSP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.56. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 million. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 16.54%. equities research analysts expect that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. ValuEngine lowered Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

