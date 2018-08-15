United Technologies Co. (UTX) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

United Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. United Technologies has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Technologies to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

United Technologies stock opened at $132.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. United Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $1,246,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,475.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

