United Parcel Service (UPS) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.19

News coverage about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 46.4147983711969 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.99.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.