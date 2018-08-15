United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $514,000 Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

