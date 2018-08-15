United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 187.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 59,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

