United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETV stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.1108 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

