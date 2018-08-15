Unilever NV (UN) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,470 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $26,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Unilever by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Unilever by 779.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $61.62.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. equities research analysts predict that Unilever NV will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

