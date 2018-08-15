Unifi (UFI) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.16

News articles about Unifi (NYSE:UFI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unifi earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 46.7101411104084 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Unifi alerts:

UFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Unifi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 53,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64. Unifi has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $181.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.42 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 4.67%. equities research analysts expect that Unifi will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 5,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,718.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 15,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $481,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $863,280 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.