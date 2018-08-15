Unibright (UBT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $494,722.00

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $494,722.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00251144 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00150201 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,188,252 tokens. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

