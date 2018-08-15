Under Armour Inc Class C (UA) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Under Armour Inc Class C earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9818014114705 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

UA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class C to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class C in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16 and a beta of -0.72. Under Armour Inc Class C has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $22.68.

Under Armour Inc Class C (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. analysts expect that Under Armour Inc Class C will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour Inc Class C

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

