Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ultra Clean worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 121.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,027,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,086 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $15,110,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3,073.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $14,097,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $11,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $541.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ultra Clean to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

