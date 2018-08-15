UBS Group AG Sells 7,681 Shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 8Point3 Energy Partners were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAFD. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in 8Point3 Energy Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in 8Point3 Energy Partners by 1,138.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAFD opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. 8Point3 Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets.

