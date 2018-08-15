UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 105.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Aqua Metals worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 410,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 175,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares in the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

AQMS opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.08. Aqua Metals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $8.66.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 833.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.14%. equities research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Cotton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 51,400 shares of company stock valued at $146,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

