UBS Group AG Has $146,000 Holdings in Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inovalon by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Inovalon by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 159,534 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INOV. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In other Inovalon news, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,804 shares in the company, valued at $967,614.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.09 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

