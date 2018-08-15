Tyme Technologies Inc (TYME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYME shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

TYME stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 110,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,579. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $242.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. equities research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Demurjian sold 141,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $540,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $50,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,438 shares of company stock worth $1,328,754. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 923.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 180,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 330.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company has a co-development agreement with the University of California San Francisco to evaluate SM-88 therapy in prostate cancer.

