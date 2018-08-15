Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWO. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “$15.84” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

TWO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth $19,815,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 113,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

