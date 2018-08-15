Twilio Inc (TWLO) COO Sells $1,710,952.75 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 22,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,710,952.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00.

On Friday, July 27th, George Hu sold 7,614 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $479,453.58.

On Monday, July 23rd, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $316,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $949,200.00.

On Friday, July 20th, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $630,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00.

On Friday, July 13th, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $602,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, George Hu sold 6,886 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $413,848.60.

On Friday, June 15th, George Hu sold 9,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00.

TWLO traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.63. 2,332,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36 and a beta of -0.26. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $79.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twilio to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $182,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Twilio by 99.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

