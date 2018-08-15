Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Shares Down 7%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.56. 124,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 875,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 14.74%. sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.1566 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 93,534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,670,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 104,362 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

