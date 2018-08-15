Trust Co. of Virginia VA Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 29.3% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 164.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $3,163,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Waste Management by 359.7% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 89,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 69,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 16.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Waste Management stock opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

