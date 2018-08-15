Trupanion (TRUP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -552.71 and a beta of 0.66. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,421,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $902,202 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Trupanion by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

